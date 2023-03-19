My name is Anna, and my sister lives in North Platte. My sister and I are close, and I had plans to move to North Platte and start a family there, so my children could know their aunt growing up.

A ban on abortion would have an enormous and very personal impact on both myself and my sister. Because of this, I offered to take the day off work and drive to Lincoln to speak to Sen. Mike Jacobson on my sister’s behalf. This was my first time meeting Sen. Jacobson, who would become my senator if I moved.

When I met Sen. Jacobson, he did not even allow me to give my name, instead interrupting to ask whether I was in favor of the abortion ban. When he learned I was opposed to banning abortion, he did not allow me to speak again. Rude and dismissive, he told me he did not want to hear my story, that nothing I could say could change his mind, and shame on me. Then, he stormed off.

People of North Platte, you deserve better. You deserve a senator that understands he is in Lincoln representing you and your interests, not a senator that lashes out and refuses to listen the moment he becomes aware you disagree on a bill that personally affects you. You deserve better than to have your major medical decisions made for you by a government official with no medical experience who does not care about knowing you, your values, your story or even your name.

Sen. Jacobson has no business representing the people of North Platte if he would rather scold his constituents than listen to them. He is an elected representative of the people, not a petty dictator writing laws according to his personal feelings on the issues.

Anna Buhman, Omaha