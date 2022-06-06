 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: She’s grateful for honest people

Letter to the Editor

I want to thank the honest person who turned my gold bracelet in to Walmart. I am very appreciative and glad to know there are honest people in North Platte.

Linda Evans

North Platte

