Letter to the editor: Smoke-free buildings foster health, safety
Letter to the Editor

The Lincoln County Tobacco Free Coalition would like to give our applause and congratulations to Jefferson Manor (located near Jefferson School) and Perry Reid Properties for adopting smoke-free policies for their apartment buildings. The new Pacific Heights Apartments are smoke free and the Pacific Place Apartments are proceeding forward with becoming smoke-free. Both of these properties are owned by Perry Reid Properties.

Smoke-free policies make apartment living safer by preventing the health risks that come with secondhand and third-hand smoke. There is no safe level of secondhand smoke exposure. Low-income residents and children are disproportionately affected when smoking is allowed in apartment buildings. Unfortunately, when smoking is allowed, that smoke migrates throughout the building.

Moving to smoke-free buildings also provides safety from a fire risk standpoint.

It is good to know that residents have these options that provide safe and healthy living residences.

Nan Hynes

North Platte

Lincoln County Tobacco Free Coalition volunteer

