Letter to the editor: Smoke-free is a healthy life

One of the best things people can do for the health of their families is to ensure that their homes and vehicles are smoke-free at all times.

Community Connections Tobacco Free Lincoln County is offering free window clings that say, “This is a smoke-free home” and “This is a smoke-free vehicle.” The clings are available in English and Spanish.

There is no safe level of exposure to secondhand smoke. When the particles settle on clothing, hair, carpets, tabletops, walls and other surfaces, it is called thirdhand smoke; it continues to pose health risks through breathing and skin contact.

Smoke contains hundreds of chemicals that can cause ear infections, bronchitis, premature birth and low birth weight, asthma attacks, risks of sudden infant death syndrome and many other problems. Many of the chemicals are also known to cause cancer.

TFLC also provides free materials for apartment owners, including yard signs that say, “Smoke-free apartments available.” For the clings, signs or other materials, call 696-3355.

People who want to quit using tobacco can receive free, confidential help by calling the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW. Nicotine replacement therapy and counseling are available through the Quitline.

George Haws

Community Connections

Tobacco Free Lincoln County coordinator