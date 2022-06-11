Letter to the editor: Solutions needed to save small-town nursing homes

It is sad when a small community loses a health care facility. This is what happened in three Nebraska communities when Good Samaritan closed three nursing homes; the closest is in Grant. Not only is this an economic loss but a personal loss to the residents, families and employees. The cause of these closures is related to the high number of residents with Medicaid. Medicaid payments do not cover the cost of care, which also limits the ability to hire and retain staff.
Small hospitals have the same risk, but a mechanism is in place to protect some small hospitals. These hospitals are labeled critical access hospitals and are paid on a cost-plus basis so that they are unlikely to be insolvent. Perhaps such an approach could work for small nursing homes.
Can our senators and governor do something to prevent small-community nursing-home closures in a cost-effective way?
Ron Asher
North Platte