Letter to the editor: Start petition drive against Sasse and see what voters would say
Letter to the editor: Start petition drive against Sasse and see what voters would say

To Ruth Swoboda (letter to the editor, Feb. 3):

Nebraskans ought to be proud of Sen. Ben Sasse. He’s the only member of the Nebraska delegation to Congress to stand up for what’s right and not be a Trump sycophant or a blind follower in the cult of Trump. In fact, more Nebraskans voted for Sen. Sasse than for President Trump. I don’t think that most Nebraskans supported Trump’s disregard for the rule of law by trying to overturn the results of the election, first in the courts, which totally rebuked his efforts, and then by having his supporters violently attack the Capitol building.

So start your petition drive to recall Sen. Sasse and first see if you get enough signatures to bring it to a vote of the people. Then if you get the signatures, see if the people vote to recall him. And if you lose, then the people of Nebraska have spoken. It’s “either put up or shut up” time.

Mitchel Rickett

Brady

