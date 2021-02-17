Letter to the editor: Start petition drive against Sasse and see what voters would say

Nebraskans ought to be proud of Sen. Ben Sasse. He’s the only member of the Nebraska delegation to Congress to stand up for what’s right and not be a Trump sycophant or a blind follower in the cult of Trump. In fact, more Nebraskans voted for Sen. Sasse than for President Trump. I don’t think that most Nebraskans supported Trump’s disregard for the rule of law by trying to overturn the results of the election, first in the courts, which totally rebuked his efforts, and then by having his supporters violently attack the Capitol building.