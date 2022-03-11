Letter to the editor: State lacks authority on immigration

The short answer to whether Nebraska can close its borders to immigration is no. Immigration is a federal responsibility that has never been relinquished to the states. Consider the following sections of the Constitution:

There are good reasons why immigration is a federal program. Consider the following: Is Nebraska prepared to house, feed, clothe, provide medical care and clean water and sanitation? Can Nebraska provide qualified judges to rule on requests for asylum? If they wish to transport these people to the Mexican border, will they violate the borders of other states on the way? When they arrive at the Mexican border, will they be able to cross into Mexico? The answer is no, states do not have authority to enter into treaties with foreign governments (Article 1, Section 10; Article 2, Section 2); only Congress has that power. It is very obvious that this program must be in the hands of the federal government.