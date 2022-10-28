Letter to the Editor: State leaders' messages matter

I'm well aware that regents don't hire coaches. I'm also aware that regents, state senators and the governor are the spokespeople, the face of Nebraska, to others.

These VIPs need to be aware that their words have consequences. Because Nebraska is such a Republican state, they can repeat slogans and mantras not understanding that it may sound racist or at least draconian, and seldom be called on it.

My point is that our regents and other leaders should be our most educated, open-minded people. Words matter. It behooves our leaders to watch the messages they deliver and for voters to hold our most visible spokespeople responsible for those words.

We in Nebraska throw a lot of money at education and at recruiting businesses as well as athletes to our state. We need to recognize those of our attitudes that drive some of our most desirable recruits away.

I know that Frost had other issues than recruiting, but we have to notice the turnover and turmoil over the last few coaches and look at all facets for solutions. I'm just suggesting we step out of our smug little red cocoon and find the most desirable culture to keep our young, bright, talented people and businesses wanting to come to and settle in Nebraska.

Nancy Fisher, Gothenburg