Letter to the Editor: State officials should focus on tech growth

Nebraska has worked diligently to earn its reputation as the “Silicon Prairie” in part because of our state’s record attracting tech companies and leveraging the innovation and employment they bring. Our state’s leaders should keep capitalizing on the pro-business pedigree our state is building. Instead of pursuing misguided actions like the U.S. Department of Justice’s Google lawsuit, officials should be boosting efforts to attract more companies to move to our state and encouraging more startups to take root and grow.
The benefits of tech companies moving to Nebraska and successful homegrown tech companies are obvious: Higher wages, jobs and increasing national stature as a tech-friendly state. On the other hand, the benefits of suing or regulating Google, or others in the tech ecosystem, don’t even register.
Nebraska is pro-tech and our leaders, including Attorney General Doug Peterson, should be too. They shouldn’t turn their backs on the industry that is boosting our state’s economy and our people’s livelihoods.
Zachary Lamb
Omaha
