Letter to the editor: State senator’s views need fact checks

Since newspapers are privately owned entities whose editors have control, they are free to promote whatever political, social or economic view they wish. But as providers of news it should also be their obligation to ferret out the truth, to verify the statements and assumptions made by their political contributors. It is, in fact, an ethics violation (but not a legal violation) to print allegations by a single source without attempting to verify accuracy.

Such is the case with a number of papers within the boundaries of Nebraska’s Legislative District 47 that printed a “Straight from Steve” (Sen. Steve Erdman) column some months ago that was highly inaccurate and misrepresented the facts. Statements like “60 percent of COVID cases in America come from people who have already been vaccinated” and “The nation of India has almost completely eradicated the Delta variant of coronavirus through the use of the drug ivermectin” were, among others, inaccurate and even potentially dangerous to the reader.

In an attempt to refute some of those untrue statements, I sent letters to all of the newspapers in District 47, including my local Ogallala semiweekly. Not one paper printed the letter, even though it could have led the reader to a different and safer conclusion.