Letter to the Editor: State senator's column, reporter's research applauded

Two things. One, state Sen. Mike Jacobson recently reported on the Opinion page his thoughts on the "state of the economy," primarily an explanation of the cause and effects of inflation. It was fact-based, informative, constructive and free of invective directed at any person or party. Refreshing. Thanks, Mike.
Two, Telegraph reporter Todd von Kampen over the years has researched and written of events both historical and current, primarily covering local government. These pieces required substantial research and legwork and required a substantial investment of time. I don't think the average reader appreciates the amount of time and work put into these pieces. Thanks, Todd.
Jeffrey M. Eastman, North Platte