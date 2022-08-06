Letter to the Editor: States' LGBT lawsuit should embarrass us

What we have on our hands are 22 states that believe — for whatever reason — that some students should not be protected for being who they are. What’s sad is that (whether they realize it or not) every single one of the people that signed onto this lawsuit knows a child that is already feeling like they are “different.” They are already internalizing the homophobia and transphobia in our society that will make them statistically more likely to smoke, drink, use drugs and self-harm before their 21st birthday unless they have accepting and supportive friends and family. We are forgetting that our students should not have to be subjected to the irrational phobias of our states’ leaders and ultimately, they should feel physically safe in schools. Perhaps the next time that a student is participating in an active-shooter drill, our leaders can participate in a “Here’s-How-To-Not-Discriminate” drill.