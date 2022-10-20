Letter to the editor: Stevens puts kids, educators first

For 40 years, Robin Stevens, incumbent candidate for the State Board of Education, has served students and educators as a teacher, coach, principal and superintendent. In all of those years and in those many positions, he has operated on the single principle of putting kids first in everything he does.

Depending on who you ask, Nebraska ranks from first (WalletHub) to sixth (U.S. News & World Report) to 14th (Forbes, Scholaro, others) in the nation for the education offered to its students. This speaks to the high quality of our educators, administrators, parents and students, as well as the leadership that Robin Stevens and others have provided as members of the State Board of Education. Since being elected in 2018, Robin Stevens worked to keep schools open during COVID, increased broadband access for rural schools and families, expanded early childhood education and expanded dual credit courses that enable high school kids to get a great start on their college career.

I had originally intended to write about how Elizabeth Tegtmeier's campaign and supporters have been distorting Robin Stevens’ record, about how they are using baseless fearmongering to scare people into voting for them, and the many bad ideas they have promoted, such as rejecting federal education funding. But rather than pursue that fruitless “he said, she said” course, I think it would be illuminating to look at the endorsements and funding each candidate has acquired.

In the Tegtmeier camp, you will find endorsements by a long list of politicians and big donations and spending by political groups and parties. In the Stevens camp, you will find the endorsement of the Nebraska State Educators Association and small contributions from private individuals who care deeply about education.

Where the Tegtmeier campaign is driven by agendas and politics, the Stevens campaign is driven by putting kids and educators first.

Please put kids and educators first. Vote Robin Stevens for State Board of Education, District 7.

Bob Josjor, Ogallala