Letter to the Editor: Stevens' record: For local control, against falsehood

Stevens’ record: For local control, against falsehood

Robin Stevens is running to maintain his seat on the Nebraska State Board of Education. Christine Vail, in her recent letter (Oct. 12), tries both to smear Robin and confuse the public about his record.

What is his record, actually? Based on community feedback, he and the SBOE voted to not even take up the discussion of state health education standards. He is for local control and respecting all students, including those who are non-heterosexual in orientation.

Robin is against the politicization of social studies by those who make outlandish claims about supposed “critical race theory” (CRT). He is truly patriotic and wants an honest and unvarnished approach to teaching American history.

Robin is against false accusations about grooming and sexualizing children. He is for building up and encouraging students and teachers across the state.

By the way, those who jump on the anti-CRT bandwagon may not be so happy when they discover that local control and teacher-led curricular development are taken away. This is exactly what is happening in South Dakota. The governor there disbanded the social studies curriculum revision group (including many teachers!) in order to replace their careful work with her own ideologically driven agenda, with the writing controlled by outside “experts.” This is a cautionary tale: Be careful what you wish for when you succumb to fearmongering about public education. Robin Stevens knows these dangers. I fear his opponent will continue to go along with the moneyed interests across the nation who are undermining our public schools.

Steve Berke, Farnam