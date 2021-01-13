Letter to the editor: Still proud of Trump after Capitol attack?

To Nancy Munson:

After your letter (Jan. 8), are you still proud of the people that committed treason by attacking the Capitol on Wednesday?

Reading your letter, it seems that what you care most about is money. You support a president that’s a proven liar and adulterer, who shows no adherence to Christian values.

I guess if Trump was anointed by God to be president, then his loss shows that even God is fed up with him. And if he’s the best president in the last 40 years, what happened to the Republican icon, Ronald Reagan?

Your statement about cheating mirrors what Donald Trump did in 2016. Last Wednesday, he held a rally where he, Donald Trump Jr. and Rudy Giuliani urged on the crowd to attack the Capitol to intimidate Congress to overturn the results of an election he lost, contrary to the fake news put out by right-wing media. Courts, many with Republican-appointed judges (including by Trump himself) have found no fault with the election process. If that’s not treason, I don’t know what is.

Mitchel Rickett

Brady