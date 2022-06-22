Letter to the editor: Stop pretending not to know when life begins

Carol Fleshman’s letter lists “pro-life” violence events and mentions that all pro-lifers, like all pro-abortionists, must take responsibility for acts of violence against each other. Comparing lists, I could include this week’s vandalism of the Lennon Pregnancy Center in Michigan. Granted, acts of violence are atrocious and should never be tolerated, but this distracts from the basic premise that allowed abortion in the first place.

We all know that each of us began as a single cell in our mother’s womb formed by the joining of a parent mother cell and a parent father cell. Within 21 days we each grew our central nervous system and our circulatory system including our beating heart. Without this period of life called gestation we obviously would not exist.

The 1973 court case Roe vs. Wade which legalized abortion throughout pregnancy in all 50 states was built on the premise that we did not know when life begins. We knew that in 1973 and we know it now. It is time we all stop pretending not to know when life begins.

Peggy Orr

North Platte