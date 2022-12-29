Letter to the Editor: Storm shows folly of R-Project route

Severe cold with bitter winds along with ongoing snow and deep drifts can impact power lines, with blown-down wires making the transmission line inoperative. Would a helicopter, expensive to fly, be required to find any line failure due to severe repeated winds that can snap, crackle and pop before breaking and leaving energy-corridor wires sizzling on the ground? How would repair crews traveling overland reach remote places through drifts that could be many feet in depth, and not repeatedly traversable due to continued strong winds that blow snow across the prairie, and again stop vehicle passage? Will massive snow blowers, multiple plows and other heavy equipment be needed to break through deep snows to try to reach a particular place deep within the Sandhill dunes? Or will the line be useless for a time until repair access is eventually somehow possible?