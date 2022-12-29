Letter to the Editor: Storm shows folly of R-Project route

The recent severe winter weather should provide a key reality to any power entity that thinks an industrial power line should be built across remote country of the Sandhills.
Severe cold with bitter winds along with ongoing snow and deep drifts can impact power lines, with blown-down wires making the transmission line inoperative. Would a helicopter, expensive to fly, be required to find any line failure due to severe repeated winds that can snap, crackle and pop before breaking and leaving energy-corridor wires sizzling on the ground? How would repair crews traveling overland reach remote places through drifts that could be many feet in depth, and not repeatedly traversable due to continued strong winds that blow snow across the prairie, and again stop vehicle passage? Will massive snow blowers, multiple plows and other heavy equipment be needed to break through deep snows to try to reach a particular place deep within the Sandhill dunes? Or will the line be useless for a time until repair access is eventually somehow possible?
People are also reading…
There are better places where the R-Project should be placed so it would be much more accessible by roads, not dim trails through the hills. Yet NPPD and its minions fail to realize this and instead incessantly push their inane current choice. Their choice for an R-Project corridor needs to be rejected, again, due to an actual understanding of real winter weather that will continue to happen!
James E. Ducey, Valentine