Letter to the editor: Story about officer left out his faith

“They came when we really needed them”: Unfortunately, Cindy Lange-Kubick’s story (Telegraph, Dec. 26) left out what was likely the most important part of Officer Mario Herrera’s life! He was a faithful Catholic Christian man who loved Jesus and because of his love for Jesus, he loved his family and was a dedicated public servant. His funeral Mass was celebrated by Archbishop Lucas and Bishop Emeritus Fabian Bruskewitz and 20 priests concelebrated. The night of Sept. 11, the Blessed Sacrament chapter of the Legion of Mary prayed the rosary for the repose of his soul. By all appearances, Officer Herrera’s life was lived as an extension of his Catholic faith. It is not only a tragedy but a travesty that the mere mention of God and Catholic Christianity, when associated with good or decency or heroism or dedication or love, are seemingly summarily scrubbed out of ignorance or antipathy or, even worse, malice in articles from the mainstream media. It is way past time that we change our ways and honor the God who loves us by loving Him and our fellow man if we want a peaceful and civil society plus the eternal bonus of Heaven. Eternal rest grant unto Mario Herrera, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.