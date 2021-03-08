Letter to the editor: Story of Canteen gave his spirit a needed lift

I just recently finished reading the book “Once Upon a Town.” I was so impressed with the North Platte Canteen, I felt it necessary these many years later to thank the town for all that was done for our soldiers. I thought your paper might be a good place to send my thanks.

I was truly moved by what happened, and it was certainly the lift my spirit needed during these difficult times.

I hope to come to North Platte sometime in the future and take in everything in person.

Thanks again for the efforts and kindness of North Platte and Nebraska that was shown then and today shows the true spirit of the United States. I look forward to telling the Canteen story to anyone that will listen.

Craig Corgan

Yukon, Oklahoma