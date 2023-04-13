We were traveling home to North Dakota about a month ago and stayed in your fair city overnight. Having driven several hundred miles that day, we were extremely hungry and decided to take in some of the local fare at Pals Brewing Company.

On the way into Pals, we struck up a conversation with a couple who were walking in with us. Nothing special, just some friendly talk as we strolled in.

We ordered a flight of beers to sample some of the local brews along with some food. We were just about done with our meal when the couple we visited with stopped by our table and chatted for a minute or two and off they went.

The wait staff came to give us our bill but said she had to refigure the bill. We asked why. She said the couple that chatted us up bought us the flight of beer we ordered.

We were shocked and floored at the hospitality.

We just wanted to thank the strangers who made us feel most welcome to your city. Midwest Nice.

Ray and Anita Morgan, Fargo, North Dakota