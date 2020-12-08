Letter to the Editor: Substance abuse grows amid pandemic

The United States has been in a world of hurt in 2020. COVID-19 has spread across the country, affecting businesses and families nationwide. To make matters worse, alcoholism and substance abuse, in general, have seen a steep increase. The virus has been the media’s main focus, so most people haven’t considered how rapidly addiction has grown in communities.

For instance, alcohol sales have spiked nearly 60% compared to the same time in 2019. Online alcohol sales shot up by 243% during the initial stay-at-home orders in March. Alcoholics weren’t the only ones affected by the pandemic. Drug overdoses increased by about 11% in the first three months of 2020.

The purity of drugs is also less absolute as narcotic supply chains faced issues from border shutdowns. This drop in the purity of products on the street made illicit drugs considerably more unpredictable, leading to an increased chance of fatal overdoses.

It can be easy to focus on the fear surrounding the virus itself, and most people don’t realize how substance abuse issues are developing or worsening during this pandemic. Three times as many people in the United States have a problem with substance abuse than have been exposed to the coronavirus. The gravity of this situation has not received the coverage it needs, so many do not know of the increased risk of overdose.