The NSEA and the NEA are once again at it ... defending public education from any and all other educational programs at the cost of parents' ability to have options, parochial, private or home-based, for their children. Our state senators by considerable margin passed LB 753, providing for the establishment of SGOs (Scholarship Granting Organizations) for the purpose of helping moderate- to low-income families and families with special needs to be able to "afford" a choice in their child's education. Donors to the SGOs would be given a tax break on their donation — the school of choice receives no direct tax dollars from the state of Nebraska.

The Legislature increased funding for public schools by millions of dollars this session. They approved stipends for additional education and up to $5,000 in loan forgiveness for teachers' educational debt. Still the teachers' union campaigns, with considerable distortion of facts, to deny moderate- and low-income families the opportunity to seek out a school program that fits their needs.

Nebraska remains the only state in the Union that denies parents a choice in education and some financial help when an alternative school is chosen.

Why shouldn't moderate- and low-income parents be able to choose the school they believe to be best for their child? Are those children second-class citizens? Do not buy into the deceptive rhetoric of the NSEA/NEA ... your choice in education should be yours to make, and your child is just as entitled to financial support as every other child in the community.

Please stand for equality of opportunity for our children. Decline to sign the NSEA/NEA petition. Support Keep Kids First and parental choice in education. Our children deserve our support to help them find their best school option.

Bill McGahan, North Platte