Letter to the Editor: Support Hoyt for NPPD District 4

Most election years there are various boards that don’t generate much excitement or concern. This year is different. The race for the Nebraska Public Power District board in District 4 is one of the races that has generated considerable interest.

I am supporting the incumbent, Bill Hoyt, for this position. There has been considerable concern about NPPD board’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and the danger it poses to consumers and rate payers. The resolution passed by a vote of 9-2 with Bill Hoyt being one of the two that voted against the resolution. There is also a set of metrics included in the goal to protect us consumers.

I have known Bill for many years through his work as a police officer in McCook and his continued volunteering with the Boy Scouts of America. Bill has been committed to public service throughout his life. In addition to his work as a police officer, Bill has served as an EMT in his community. Bill currently operates his family farm west of McCook.

I have always found Bill to be honest, intelligent and easy to work with. Bill knows the importance of dependable and affordable energy and the challenges facing NPPD. I believe Bill has demonstrated his commitment to public service throughout his life. Bill has demonstrated his support for consumers by voting against the net-zero carbon resolution. He is a strong and vocal proponent of the Gerald Gentleman Station and will fight to see that it continues to provide dependable power so long as the government allows.

Bill is a proven public servant and in a good position to know what electric consumers face and how important affordable and dependable energy is to our communities, agriculture and all those NPPD serves. I urge you to support Bill Hoyt for NPPD District 4.

Jim Parish, North Platte