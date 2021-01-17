Letter to the editor: Supportive response to Goodfellow Shoe Fund is appreciated

In December 1947, representatives from five North Platte organizations met and saw a need for helping school-age children have good footwear. From that meeting, the all-volunteer-led “Goodfellow Shoe Fund” was formed, with the mission of purchasing tennis shoes for children ages 2-18. Goodfellow Shoe Fund is still active today.

Two local stores help with the fitting of each child with their trained staff: the Sports Shoppe and Brown’s Shoe Fit. Over 40 volunteers help to keep the mission active and meet with each family at the designated stores.

Now in our 74th year, we have provided 320 pairs of shoes to families in North Platte and all Lincoln County communities. Each pair of shoes has an average cost of $60. Along with the new tennis shoes, two pairs of new socks are also provided to each child.

We are very grateful to the many donations we receive throughout the year. Many families have also designated “Goodfellow Shoe Fund” as a part of their memorial to honor and remember loved ones.

We would like to thank the businesses that have allowed us to put our red donation can in their place of business during our Christmas fundraising time and throughout the year: