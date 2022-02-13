Letter to the editor: Take Colorado to court

If Colorado wants to cut our South Platte water up to 90%, they should be taken to court now!

Kansas ripped us on Republican River water. Nebraska had to deliver and drastic measures followed that included a moratorium on new wells. It caused us problems so they got their share. Couldn’t Colorado be controlled too?

Colorado’s plans would be disastrous for our farmers, hunters, fishermen and wildlife. To go to the expense ($500 million) and time to build a canal from Ovid to Perkins County sounds unrealistic to me. Come on, Pete, is this your best effort?

I hope Nebraska deals with this soon. Candidates for governor need to address this. That will shape where my vote goes. Nebraska needs the Platte to have adequate water year-round.

Dennis Beavers

Cozad