Letter to the editor: Teach the truth in schools

In the June 23 edition of the Telegraph, there was a news article and an editorial giving Gov. Pete Ricketts’ opinion of proposed changes to Nebraska’s education curriculum and the use of critical race theory.

I was born in the South and grew up there in the 1960s during the Civil Rights Era. I know all the “American Way of Life” arguments used against attempts to create a fair and level playing field for primarily African Americans, but also other people of color.

This country has been struggling between racism and fairness since its inception.

We began as a people determined to eradicate the native population the Pilgrims found here.

We built the country’s wealth on the back of Black slave labor.

These two issues have not been meaningfully addressed in our education system.

We teach how “intrepid” and “brave” the pilgrims were, and we depict Thanksgiving feasts with indigenous people eating together in peace.

If we teach how we massacred tens of thousands of indigenous people, we do so as an aside.

We do not delve at all into the horrors of slavery of Black people except as, again, an aside.