Letter to the Editor: Teachers need support of school board, administration

I taught elementary school for 40 years. Twenty-five of those were in North Platte Public Schools. I was a part of many wonderful things and some not so good things. I was spit on, slapped, hit by chairs flying. I’ve also been kicked in the stomach and brought to my knees in front of 22 students. This all happened in this city. The teachers in my building begged for years for a full-time counselor. We were always told there was no money, yet there’s money to refurbish central office over and over. Two teachers that retired this year did not retire because they had their time in. They retired because of the lack of support and behaviors in their classrooms. What a tragedy!