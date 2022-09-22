Letter to the Editor: Tegtmeier lacks experience, spreads unfounded fears

Tegtmeier lacks experience, spreads unfounded fears

As a retired educator and supervisor of student teachers in the western part of Nebraska, I have been in many public and private school classrooms and I’m very proud of the teachers and administrators who are educating our students. I have not witnessed in District 7 schools the teaching or grooming of Comprehensive Sexual Education, or about Critical Race Theory.

I’m very concerned for those supporting Elizabeth Tegtmeier running for a seat on the State Board of Education and her so-called dream team spreading lies about how Nebraska schools are failing. Elizabeth home-schools her children and promotes videos like “The War on Children” and “Mind Polluters” that attack our public schools system, and she is running for state school board with no board experience. For those concerned about the state health standards, the process worked! They had hearings, the public spoke and the state school board voted not to proceed with them. I support Robin Stevens, who has successful experiences in educating students and as a state school board member.