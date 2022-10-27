Letter to the Editor: Tegtmeier seeks 'positive change'

In January I had no idea who Elizabeth Tegtmeier was.

I was asked by a friend to attend her announcement as a candidate for State Board of Education. It was a low-key, upbeat venue near North Platte. Maybe 40 people in attendance. I listened to Elizabeth talk about her background as a teacher and her degree in curriculum and instruction. I found I agreed with her positions on the various issues in the education system. She discussed attending SBOE meetings and how those meetings are what led her to the decision to run for the position. I discovered she and Brian have five kids. She is a proponent of home-schooling. I listened as she discussed the “hot topic” of CRT. She engaged members of the crowd with questions and answers. And that was that.

Then we got to know Brian and Elizabeth. That’s when we decided to support her campaign. She has a passion for this position. She desires to be a force for positive change in Nebraska.

We have five kids too. We have watched as our local schools have become a social engineering project rather than an academic-focused institution. It was in the news almost daily until summer break that the parents are sure engaged. I know that many local school boards and faculty members are seeing this as well. You see, the SBOE sets the standards. They dictate what will be the focus in our schools. They are supposed to reflect our values. ( I would also throw in the Board of Regents as another pivotal race in Nebraska. Go Kathy Wilmot!)

Let’s vote for the positive direction that Elizabeth will fight for. Don’t stop with voting, get involved. Be a part of fixing the issues.

Dave Jantzen, Madrid