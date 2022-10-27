Letter to the Editor: Tegtmeier will fight for children

I am writing in regard to a very important candidate on the ballot this November — Elizabeth Tegtmeier. Mrs. Tegtmeier is running for the State Board of Education in District 7.

I am a mother of six and the wife of a public school superintendent. So this race has become personal to me and I believe critical to the future of our children. One doesn’t have to look very far to see how children are being exposed to the wrong kind of education all over the country — and even in Nebraska.

Elizabeth Tegtmeier has a degree in education and experience in the public, parochial and home-school setting. Her husband currently works in a public school setting. She has seen “up close” how the system works and the problems that are there.

She is willing to step up and fight for her children — and our children. Her commitment is real and undeniable. District 7 entails the entire western half of Nebraska. Elizabeth has traveled thousands of miles and put in countless hours to reassure parents, grandparents and educators that she is the right person to represent our district on the state school board.

I am disturbed by the 11th-hour push from the incumbent. He seems to believe that he can diminish Elizabeth’s character and real-life experience. But just as grievous is the way he is misrepresenting his position on numerous topics, most troubling his stance on the horrible proposed health standards.

We don’t need another typical politician. We need someone who seriously cares about our children. I will vote for Elizabeth Tegtmeier and send my children to their public school knowing that she will vote for what is best in Nebraska education.

Kim Primavera, Hayes Center