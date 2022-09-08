Letter to the Editor: Telegraph's coverage decisions questioned

Telegraph’s coverage decisions questioned

Monday evening, Aug. 2, on KNOP television I heard that Chris Bruns was endorsed by the state Republican Party for the District 42 legislative seat. Eight-eight percent of the party as a whole chose Mr. Bruns; 100% of those from District 42 gave him their support. Stunning!

Tuesday morning no story in the Telegraph.

Wednesday morning — same.

Thursday morning — same.

On Thursday afternoon I read the Bulletin. Front page tagline (where it deserved to be) with details inside. Thank you!

In my opinion, this was censorship of an important news story. After much thought, the only reasonable explanation I can believe is that journalistic integrity was ignored to help the opposing candidate who they must wholeheartedly support.

Another area that concerns me is the relationship between Telegraph reporting and the Chamber of Commerce.

Two years ago, when the Quality Growth Fund was on the ballot, there appeared to be an inordinate amount of stories supporting its passage and the amazing benefits we would derive from this diversion of tax dollars.

Fast forward to the latest Chamber push for an additional sales tax to build a Rec Center. The Telegraph was at the ready with story after story about how wonderful it will be.

At the council meeting for the vote to put the additional sales tax on the ballot, approximately 30 people showed up to speak on an item that was not a public hearing. It was reported as a spontaneous outpouring of public support. In my opinion, and probably many others, this was a staged event by the administration and the Chamber of Commerce to create the illusion of overwhelming community support.

Why would the Telegraph be so beholden to pushing the agenda of the chamber, an organization of 600 member businesses? Think, reason this out.

Before you vote on this added sales tax in November, investigate this thoroughly. Search the YMCA and read what this organization believes in today’s terms. You will be surprised. If we don’t reach a contract with them, who will manage the Rec? The city? Think long and hard once you get all the facts.

In closing, I want to add that in most areas the Telegraph is a good and decent newspaper. These two areas show a troubling lack of journalistic integrity and basic reporting.

Mark Woods, North Platte

Ward 4 City Councilman

Editor’s note: The Telegraph will publish endorsement lists with candidates’ profiles in the Voters Guide next month. Our news coverage of ballot issues such as Quality Growth Fund renewal and the Rec Center sales tax proposal has focused on detailing how those funds would be spent, along with comments by elected officials and residents at public meetings related to those issues.