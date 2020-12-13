Letter to the editor: Thank you to caregivers

Another big thank you goes to Dr. Shawn Murdock. What a great guy. My husband’s cousin was hospitalized and Dr. Murdock was his physician. Unfortunately, God had another plan for Tim. Dr. Murdock was so professional, concerned and caring. Dr. Murdock wears his heart on his sleeve. Dr. Murdock is an awesome physician. Thank you, sir.

My last thank you goes to Centennial Park Retirement Center. Earlier this year COVID-19 broke out at the nursing home. Not only did several residents get sick or pass away, but several staff were also sick. Shorthanded, these health care workers keep working to keep the residents as safe or comfortable as possible, the family members updated about their loved ones, plus trying to keep themselves healthy. Centennial Park has done a great job containing the virus. My mother lives in the assisted living side and is still quarantined but has tested negative every week. Thank you to all the nursing staff, kitchen staff, housekeeping, maintenance and management staff at Centennial. Thank you for your selfless love and kindness you show my mom and all the residents at Centennial.