Letter to the editor: Thank you to the Cattlemen
Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor

Thank you to the Lincoln County Cattlemen and Downtown Association.

If you missed the Prime Rib Feed Tuesday, you missed out! The whole event was well put together and one of the best!

Very good prime rib.

Vawn Stark

North Platte

