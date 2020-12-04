Letter to the Editor: Thankful always

Thank You, Lord!

Thank You for all that I have and have not. Food, clothing, shelter. Helping me to understand “enough” and to “lay up my treasures in heaven” and not in a coffee can or a bank. You don’t make bad days. Some are just more challenging than others. They are to strengthen us and prepare us for what is to come.

O Lord, thank You for the weather. No matter what, You are in charge.

You are with me always. You “lead me in right paths for your name’s sake.” You will “never leave me nor forsake me.”

Psalm 20:7: “Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we trust in the name of the Lord our God.” Trust in God and not in government. Governments come and they go. You are eternal.

Thank You, Lord. Thank You for everything. In Jesus’ name I pray.

Michael E. Scott

Maywood