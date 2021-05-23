Letter to the editor: Thanks for supporting arts in W. Nebraska

The Prairie Arts Center would like to thank you for supporting the arts in western Nebraska. It’s been an interesting year for so many nonprofits as we navigate operating through a pandemic. While all of us nonprofits have been hit hard, it’s community support that helps us through! Because we are a nonprofit, we do not charge entrance fees to see our beautiful facility or a fee to see the gallery exhibits, so we rely on event rentals, classes and art sales as our main sources of income. Event rentals include weddings, bridal showers, meetings, luncheons and many more. Our wine and canvas classes, kids classes and new pottery glazing classes, along with other workshops and fundraisers are also a great source of income for PAC. Fundraisers like Giving Day, Herb Market, Tailgate and many more continue to be such a great support for our nonprofits, and we appreciate the time everyone takes to help their local organizations like the Prairie Arts Center! We would not be here without your endless dedication to the arts and the growth of this community. Our next big event June 12 is, “Fire on the Prairie,” a melding of metalsmiths and artisans with free admission.