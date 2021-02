Last Sunday, my husband and I went to Menards in North Platte. When we got out to his vehicle, the battery was dead.

He went back into the store to see if they had one, to no avail.

Thank you so much to the good Samaritan who took time out of his day to give us a jump-start. I offered to pay him; he wouldn’t accept it.

Also thanks to Becky Dishman (Gothenburg) for stopping to see if we were OK.

The weather was gorgeous. As I waited, I was so thankful it wasn’t 30 below!

Debra Athey

Gothenburg