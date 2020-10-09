Letter to the Editor: Thanks to many who honored new ‘admiral’

On Oct. 1, a few groups from North Platte traveled to Camp Maranatha to pay tribute to 100-year-old WWII veteran Merle Cheek. There were 12 units in the car caravan. John Cavanaugh drove his brightly restored car with a national flag flying in a homemade flagpole holder. Second in line was the captain of State Patrol Troop D in North Platte. Third in line was a car from KNOP-TV. Then followed the bus loaded with the St. Patrick High School Band. Following included three units from American Legion Riders Post 163, a car driven by Howard Gebhardt (WWII veteran), a pickup from Bill Summers Ford, and the last cars included Vicki and Chuck McCarty. The last car was driven by someone — I forget who!
I said a little welcome to all in attendance, Mr. Cheek stood by the porch rail. Job Vigil said a wonderful prayer. Capt. Tyler Schmidt read the proclamation of admiral in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska to Mr. Cheek. The band played for the newly commissioned admiral.
A receiving line was well attended.
Good wishes to Mr. and Mrs. Merle Cheek. I hope the St. Pat’s youngsters realize what they did. Capt. Schmidt told me that later in life they’ll know!
Thank you to everyone involved.
David Olson
North Platte
Fleet Admiral, Nebraska Admirals Association
