Letter to the Editor: Thanks to many who honored new ‘admiral’

On Oct. 1, a few groups from North Platte traveled to Camp Maranatha to pay tribute to 100-year-old WWII veteran Merle Cheek. There were 12 units in the car caravan. John Cavanaugh drove his brightly restored car with a national flag flying in a homemade flagpole holder. Second in line was the captain of State Patrol Troop D in North Platte. Third in line was a car from KNOP-TV. Then followed the bus loaded with the St. Patrick High School Band. Following included three units from American Legion Riders Post 163, a car driven by Howard Gebhardt (WWII veteran), a pickup from Bill Summers Ford, and the last cars included Vicki and Chuck McCarty. The last car was driven by someone — I forget who!