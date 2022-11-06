Letter to the Editor: Thanks to Sheldon exhibit sponsors

Sheldon exhibit sponsors thanked

On behalf of the Prairie Arts Center and Creativity Unlimited Arts Council, I would like to give a big thank you to NebraskaLand Bank and Art Study League for sponsoring the annual Sheldon Statewide Exhibit in our gallery once again this October. This touring exhibit “On the Road Again” was a great opportunity for the public to view an amazing exhibit that contained pieces of artwork that offered relatable experiences and conversation. This exhibit also provided a great opportunity for kids to take in the art world, while learning about artists, but also enjoying conversations about what a gallery, artwork and artists mean to them. I sat and listened to docents visit with school groups and it was truly exciting this year to hear the chatter and excitement among the kids. What is even better is the amount of children who brought their families back to the Prairie Arts Center to show them what they had viewed and talked about during their school visit here. The partnership with businesses and local groups like Art Study and Nebraskaland Bank are truly appreciated, and without their support, we would not be able to host these outstanding exhibits which foster excitement for the arts in our community!