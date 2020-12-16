Letter to the Editor: Thanks to supporters of 20th Century Veterans Memorial

Merry Christmas to all of the loyal supporters of the 20th Century Veterans Memorial. The Board of Directors is very thankful for all who have helped us make a success of the project over the last 22 years.

Also, we want to thank all that participated in our annual Veterans Day tribute to all that served or are serving: Commander Tom Moore of the Lee Bird Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol cadets; Gary Smith, chaplain for the local police, fire department, sheriff’s office and State Patrol; Mark Cullinan, retired U.S. Army Apache helicopter pilot, Dr. Kim Baxter, who sang the national anthem; Don Piper, and retired Air Force master sergeant, who played taps.

Heartland of Nebraska Quilts of Valor awarded a quilt to Duane Deterding, a board member of the association. The Marine Corps’ 245th birthday was also celebrated.

A sack meal was provided and handed out after the program.

We hope that the coming year will be great for all.

Wilma Salisbury

Board member, 20th Century Veterans Memorial