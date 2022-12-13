Letter to the Editor: 'The Good Life' or good health?

"Nebraska ... The Good Life" is proudly printed on traffic signs seen when crossing our state line.

Maybe every Nebraskan has in some way received some financial health from Nebraska's $7.5 billion-plus livestock industry, but is money the most important criteria to experience a "good life"?

What about being in good health?

As a C5 quadriplegic, power-wheelchair user, I realize my lifespan is going to be shortened. I actively try to counter this fact by exercising the muscles I can use in my arms and eating healthy whole foods. For me and others taking positive control of their lifestyle choices, having a complementing healthy environment should be our right and should be indiscriminately extended to everyone. However, a study published by the National Academy of Sciences reports 17,900 deaths occur per year in the United States due to agricultural emissions reducing air quality.

To add to our health concerns, an article entitled "Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse ..." (Flatwater Free Press) shared that nitrate is seeping into our water (drinking; showers) across the state, which is associated with causing cancer. Science can narrow the guilty sources of increased nitrate coming from feedlot runoff and pesticides, when, after all, 40% of Nebraska corn becomes animal feed. In other words, the animals and how we provide them with food is polluting. Polluting the air, polluting the water; all for the sake of animal slaughter.

Franz Kafka once said, "You may not destroy someone’s world unless you are prepared to offer a better one."

Realistically, I can only look forward to a future hope for Nebraskans as farmers transition into providing staples to create plant-based meats and/or cell-cultured meats "similar to brewing beer ..." recently approved by the FDA.

Robert Rieck Jr., Lincoln