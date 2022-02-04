Letter to the editor: The governor and the quiet majority

In a recent column, Gov. Pete Ricketts declared Nebraska a “right to life” state, listing organizations and legislators determined to deny Nebraska women their constitutional right to abortion without “undue burden.”

Ricketts’ column may have come because of his bumbling interview a few days before with reporter Fred Knapp on Nebraska’s NPR station. There, too, the governor declared Nebraska a “right to life” state. But Knapp called him on it.

How could Ricketts say that, Knapp asked, when, in a Pew Research Center poll, 50% of Nebraskans supported a Nebraska woman’s right to choose vs. 46% against it?

Ricketts quickly dismissed the Pew poll as “left-wing.” But Knapp wasn’t having it. He pointed out that Ricketts himself had recently used Pew Research poll numbers to support one of his projects.

There was an awkward pause.

Then, “Heh, heh,” Ricketts smirked, “that doesn’t mean it isn’t left-wing.”

So — a Pew poll is right if it supports Ricketts’ opinion. If not, it’s “left-wing,” and wrong?