Letter to the editor: The governor and the quiet majority

In a recent column, Gov. Pete Ricketts declared Nebraska a “right to life” state, listing organizations and legislators determined to deny Nebraska women their constitutional right to abortion without “undue burden.”
Ricketts’ column may have come because of his bumbling interview a few days before with reporter Fred Knapp on Nebraska’s NPR station. There, too, the governor declared Nebraska a “right to life” state. But Knapp called him on it.
How could Ricketts say that, Knapp asked, when, in a Pew Research Center poll, 50% of Nebraskans supported a Nebraska woman’s right to choose vs. 46% against it?
Ricketts quickly dismissed the Pew poll as “left-wing.” But Knapp wasn’t having it. He pointed out that Ricketts himself had recently used Pew Research poll numbers to support one of his projects.
There was an awkward pause.
Then, “Heh, heh,” Ricketts smirked, “that doesn’t mean it isn’t left-wing.”
So — a Pew poll is right if it supports Ricketts’ opinion. If not, it’s “left-wing,” and wrong?
We know, driven by desperation, health or hardship, women will make that choice anyway. Some will die. Many helping them will face threats on their own lives by those who sit in judgment on women they will never meet.
A majority of Americans — not with judgment, but with compassion — support a woman’s right to choose. They respect that this difficult decision affects her life, not theirs.
And even though their governor and the front pages ignore them, that majority of Americans includes Nebraskans.
Linda Deeds
North Platte