Letter to the editor: The risks of injection vs. COVID infection

For the people who are not immune to COVID-19, there are two ways to become immune: injection or infection. Those who choose the infection rather than injection option are 20 times more likely to get sick, 100 times more likely to be hospitalized and over 200 times more likely to die. After an infection, about 25% also have lingering problems of fatigue, pain, mental fog. This is reported in the New England Journal of Medicine for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

But the injection is not perfect either. A fair number have a sore arm and also fever and aching for a day or two. Myocarditis — inflammation of the heart muscles — has been reported as a complication of the injection. According to Ars Technica, the risk for myocarditis with the injection is about 3 per 100,000 and resolves over three or four months in most. With infection, the risk is about 600 per 100,000, 200 times more.

Some worry that this is a new kind of vaccine (mRNA) and the long-term effects are unclear. But this technique has been in use since 1998 and has been used for vaccines against Ebola, Zika and rabies without long-term problems.

With the injection there is less risk of illness, hospital stays, death, and infecting family and friends. That should make masks, lockdowns, and other mandates less likely. The choice is yours.