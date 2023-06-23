State Sen. Steve Erdman says the “property tax system is broken,” how can this be! Was the system broken prior to 1998? The Nebraska Legislature has had ample time to fix our tax problems in a fair way for everyone. Sending our consumption taxes to the state to handle our property taxes makes no sense. Will the distribution of dollars be fair when coming back to the counties?

One reason Erdman’s legislation never made it to the floor is that low- and middle-income Nebraskans spend more of their income on consumption than higher-wage earners. Erdman is selling a 7.5% consumption tax on services and new goods. Others are saying 22% or higher is more realistic. Can we trust it would stay at 7.5%? Consider buying a new car with a 22% tax bill or higher. Would out-of-pocket medical, dental expenses and nursing home care be subject to the consumption tax as proposed? Of course, we are all angry about our property valuations skyrocketing. But the consumption tax is not the way to solve our tax issues.

The House of Representative has bill H.R. 25 — Fair Tax Act 2023. This bill would impose a national sales tax on the use or consumption in the United States of taxable property or services in lieu of the current income taxes, payroll taxes, and estate and gift taxes. The rate of the sales tax would be 23% in 2025, with adjustments to the rate in subsequent years; 30% or higher is more realistic.

Erdman used the Alpha Xi Delta sorority house as an example of how outrageously our property tax system is broken. The Lancaster County Assessor’s Office staff did on-site inspections of the outside of all chapters and inside most of them. They noted updates and areas with deferred maintenance. They looked at the cost tables to reach new values.

The Assessor’s Office is required to follow state statute. Maybe the senator can start there and change the statute. Be careful when signing Erdman’s petition; know what it will change to make things better or worse!

Jan Knight, North Platte