Letter to the editor: This is who is really making America unsafe

I am responding to “Vigilante justice and the end of America” by Kathleen Parker (Nov. 30). She opens her column saying that the recent trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has “exposed a terrifying trend of armed citizens who, in the name of justice, only make America less safe and portend a future of fear, intimidation and increasing violence.” Where have you been, Kathleen? Those who are burning and looting and, yes, killing in our streets are the ones making America less safe through fear and intimidation. Real injustice happens when our government fails its primary responsibility to protect the vulnerable. That’s when the men of the community need to stand up and protect the vulnerable when government fails. Kyle Rittenhouse understood this. His only problem was he had to stand alone while neutered men hid behind closed drapes.