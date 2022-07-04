Letter to the editor: Three wrestlers’ benefactors thanked

North Platte has three young men that qualified to represent Nebraska at the National AAU Scholastic Dual Wrestling Tournament in Orlando, Florida.
I would like to thank Denny’s restaurant for their fundraiser for these kids with their expenses, and a special thanks to Jim Riewe, president of Fat Dogs, Wilkinson Co. and North Platte wrestling coach Dale Hall for their financial support. Without this community support, these three young men might not have lived out their dreams.
Best of luck to Jace Kennel, Ryan Fox and Kole Weigel.
Jim Backenstose
North Platte