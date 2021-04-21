Letter to the editor: Time to find another town to live in

After moving to Omaha after living in North Platte from 1977 to 2001, I moved back to North Platte four years ago. I loved being back in this smaller community. I am 80 now and the slower pace of North Platte is such a pleasure. But the news of a beef processing plant being put here makes me go to the computer finding another city to move to.

Four years ago, I drove through Lexington to have lunch at a downtown eatery there. As I drove through the downtown, I could not believe it was like a different planet. Needless to say, I drove on and had lunch in Cozad.

In reaching North Platte and asking, “What happened to Lexington,” the answer was no one goes to Lexington since the processing plant was put there. So if this distasteful plant is located here, in time there will be an answer to “What happened to North Platte”: No one goes to North Platte since they put a beef processing plant there.

As to the mall, we as part of the population of North Platte should not be required to pay for the mall. The purchaser of the mall is a business entity who will be making an investment. If the purchaser cannot on their own afford making the purchase, they need to find something else to purchase elsewhere. The mall is not owned by the city. It is not the fault of the population of North Platte the mall has not been kept up to the city standards.