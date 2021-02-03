Letter to the editor: Time to give Ben Sasse the boot

Since Ben Sasse was reelected Nov. 3, he has done nothing but attack President Donald Trump. The final insult was joining with four other spineless RINO Republicans to unconstitutionally impeach President Trump, who is no longer in office and a private citizen. It is a betrayal of the majority of Nebraskans who voted to reelect President Trump. A few years ago there was a movement called “Give Ben the Boot,” against another senator who betrayed his state. We need to bring this movement back for the current Senator Ben in the form of a recall. It is quite clear he does not serve the great state of Nebraska but the Socialist People’s Republic of Washington, D.C.