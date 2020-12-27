Letter to the editor: Time to leave Trump, unite behind Biden

More than 10 million Americans unemployed.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans homeless.

35 million Americans hungry every day.

40 million Americans facing eviction.

National debt standing at $21.3 trillion. Cumulative deficit for the first two months of the 2021 fiscal year standing at $429 billion. A tax cut for billionaires that will take $5.5 trillion from the federal budget through 2029 and has added nothing to the economy, while Republicans are suddenly concerned about being able to “afford” coronavirus relief.

319,466 Americans dead from COVID-19 as of this writing.

And now, what is shaping up to be the most horrific cybersecurity breach in history, that all federal agencies confirm is Russia.

This is the “great” America that is President Trump’s legacy.

Fox News, OANN, NewsMax and other right-wing propaganda sites are madly backpedaling as they face the consequences of their baseless accusations of election fraud.

The threat of lawsuits has prompted them to “clarify” at some length that they had no evidence of any of the improprieties they alleged.