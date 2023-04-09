Is anyone else getting tired of Jim Paloucek’s columns bemoaning the state legislative immobility by blaming the conservatives? Has he forgotten that it is Democratic Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh who has pledged to filibuster all bills until she gets her way?

Paloucek lists all of the conservative bills as “a rash of partisan-fringe bills” being “pushed by national far-right political organizations” (you know, like the Republican Party). He also calls them “unserious bills”; yet he and other progressives seem to be terrified that these fringe, far-right, unserious bills may actually pass if they stopped their antics. If these bills that deal with pornography, child mutilation and Christian values are so ridiculous, why not move them through and see them go down in flames?

No, the reason our Legislature is stalled is because these bills reflect the values of the people who voted in senators who said they would stand up for these values and not capitulate to these radicals. So, Mr. Paloucek’s claims are as unfounded and ridiculous as the Democrats who scream and cry about these important bills proceeding through the process.

Carol Friesen, Lincoln County GOP Chair, Wallace