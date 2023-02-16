For years our legislators have been telling us that they will lower our property tax burden; each year they propose legislation that is supposed to reduce our property taxes. These Band-Aid approaches have done very little to reduce our property taxes. This year they are proposing more tax credits and additional complicated state aid formulas along with discussions on how farm and ranch land should be valued for tax purposes. Why must we have complicated Band-Aid approaches that do little to reduce our property tax burden?

The largest portion of our property tax dollars goes to schools and the largest portion of our school budgets is salaries. I propose that we make all faculty members state employees and use state dollars to pay these salaries. This would give immediate property tax relief as nearly 80% of a school's budget is faculty salaries. The fact that school districts' requests for property tax dollars make up the largest portion of our property tax bill, we would reduce our property taxes significantly. Doing this would eliminate the need for state aid to schools and eliminate the property tax credits. We would save the state money by reducing the labor needed to administer the credits and the state aid. Proponents of the need for more state dollars going to education should be pleased with this plan. Local school boards would still retain local control of their schools. Taxpayers would see significant savings immediately because their property tax statement would reflect a much lower request by the local school district.